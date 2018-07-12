Crime & Safety

Police: Gunman inside business on MLK Jr. Blvd & 45th Street

Posted: Jul 12, 2018 02:43 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2018 03:23 PM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Authorities are on scene at MLK Jr. Blvd and 45th Street where a gunman is inside a mechanic shop.

According to a spokeswoman with the Savannah Police Department, the suspect fled a traffic stop and went inside of the business.

Details are limited at this time, but we’re told no one else is inside of the business.

Verbal negotiations began shortly after 3:00 p.m.

MLK Jr. Blvd from Victory Drive to 46th Street is blocked to traffic. Drivers are urged to avoid the area

SPD, SWAT teams and EMS are on the scene.

Latest update from WSAV's Darius Johnson:

This story is developing. News 3 is on the scene and will continue to bring you further updates.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


