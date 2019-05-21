Police: Florida teacher brought loaded gun, knives to elementary school

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News) - A Florida elementary school teacher was arrested Monday after deputies found a loaded gun and two knives in a backpack she was carrying at Seminole's Starkey Elementary School.

According to the school district, Betty Soto was acting suspiciously Monday morning, carrying her backpack everywhere she went, guarding it closely.

The principal noticed the "strange" behavior and notified the authorities.

Police officers with Pinellas County Schools and deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrived on campus after being alerted by the principal. Law enforcement officers say they interviewed Soto and found the weapons in her backpack.

Soto was angry, defiant and unwilling to answer questions as she left jail after posting bond.

When asked "Why would you bring a loaded gun and two knives to school?" Soto answered "Ask Desantis. Ask your governor."

Soto has been with the district with three years. School officials say she won't return to Starkey Elementary this year.

Pinellas County Schools told WFLA they will wait for the results of the court case and then take appropriate disciplinary action.

