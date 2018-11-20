NC principal accused of raping 12-year-old student found dead Video

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - A North Carolina principal accused of raping a 12-year-old student was found dead before he was arrested.

Investigators believe Dr. Richard Knight took his own life.

School board members say they are grieving for the educator they knew while reckoning with the assault allegations against him.

“I just want to move on through this maze, this forest that we are dealing with,” said Dillard Academy Executive Director Hilda Hicks.

The principal was placed on administrative leave last week after he was charged with rape. Officials say he is accused of having sex with a student on school property.

Police say hunters found his body and called 911.

The school’s board had a message for the child’s family: “I'm sorry of what's taken place and that we are here to support them also,” said David Simmons, the board’s vice chair.

Police say that they will continue investigating the allegations made against Knight.