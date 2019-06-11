Man taken to hospital after Southside shooting, SPD says

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Police officers are investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday afternoon on Savannah's southside.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting happened on Dorchester Road near Tibet Avenue.

SPD says the victim, only identified as a black male, was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition at this time.

Police said the shooting doesn't appear to be random.

This is the second shooting reported Tuesday in Savannah.

Savannah Police are also investigating an incident that occurred on West 47th Street around 3 a.m. A man later showed up to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No word whether the incidents are connected.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to update this story.