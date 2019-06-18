Man seriously injured in Riverview Drive shooting, Savannah Police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured on the east side of Savannah.

Officers with the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to Riverview Drive around 4:40 p.m. to a report of a shooting.

Police say they located a black male suffering from a serious shooting injury.

No word on the cause of the shooting or any suspects.

SPD says they do have a vehicle of interest described only as a dark gray four-door sedan that was seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Savannah Police's Violent Crimes tip line at (912) 525-3124 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.