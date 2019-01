Man indicted in 2015 homicide of Hinesville man Video

Another Savannah man has been indicted on murder charges this week.

Investigators say Qwaizon Lee is connected to the OTF, or Only the Family gang. He was indicted this week on charges of shooting and killing Hakeem Clark during a robbery attempt in September 2015.

Clark, of Hinesville, was found in the parking lot of the downtown post office.