Man arrested for Rape at hotel in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) - The Pooler Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday for a rape that occurred last month.
The incident happened on May 19 at the Quality Inn at 125 Bourne Avenue in Pooler.
On Tuesday, police arrested 20-year-old Keiver Rivas Arroyo. He is charged with Rape.
According to an incident report by the Pooler Police Department, the Savannah Police Department was originally investigating this. On June 7, the SPD Special Victims Unit notified Pooler officials that the rape actually happened in Pooler. Pooler CID took over the investigation.
This story is developing.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
