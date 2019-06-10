UPDATE: 2015 Savannah State shooting hearing postponed

UPDATE: A hearing for a man accused of killing a Savannah State student in 2015 that was supposed to take place today has been postponed.

The hearing has been postponed to June 24 at 9 a.m.

_____________

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A man accused of killing a Savannah State student in 2015 is set to appear in court today after his trial was delayed two weeks ago.

Justin Devon Stephens is on trial for the murder of 22-year-old Christopher Starks, who was shot and killed in the SSU student union in August 2015. He was indicted on ten charges in April 2018, including murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Stephens' trial was delayed two weeks ago to accommodate a key witness, according to the SSU campus newspaper, The Tiger's Roar.

The GBI took nearly three years to make an arrest and interviewed more than 50 students, alumni and community members.

The Starks family is pursuing a civil suit against the school for what they call "inadequate security measures to prevent this from happening".

Stephens was denied bond last year. He is appearing before a judge today, where defense will argue what they would like to keep from a jury. His trial is set to begin next month.

