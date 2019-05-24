Jasper County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 80-year-old

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) - Lowcountry authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for an elderly man missing more than a week.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says 80-year-old Oscar Hipp has been missing since Tuesday, May 14. He was last seen getting off of a bus in the Point South area where he is known to frequent.

Hipp is described as an elderly black male with brown hair. He is about 5'11'' and 212 pounds.

Authorities say he has medical issues which require him to take medication daily.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 843-726-7779 or 843-726-7777.