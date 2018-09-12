Jasper County Sheriff announces arrest made in shooting death of 2-year-old

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus announced an arrest has been made in the Aug. 16 shooting death of a 2-year-old.

On Tuesday, Sept. 11, deputies took Dionte J'chon Habersham, 18, into custody without incident. He has been charged with the murder of 2-year-old Moises Montano and the attempted murder of the toddler's parents Sandia and Nelson Montano. He is also charged with three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say another arrest in this case is still possible and authorities at SLED assisted in this investigation.

According to Malphrus, on the night of Aug. 16, someone in a wooded area opened fire on the home on Fordville Road near Ridgeland due to a civil dispute between several families about property lines.

A total of eight shots were fired, and one hit the toddler in the head. Sheriff Chris Malphrus says the boy was laying next to his mother in bed at the time.

