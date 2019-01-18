Crime & Safety

Hilton Head Island Elementary teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 12:32 PM EST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 05:48 AM EST

Hilton Head Island Elementary teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) - A first grade teacher in Hilton Head has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a student.

Hilton Head Island Elementary School teacher Anthony Heiter, 54, was arrested Thursday morning.

The alleged sexual assault occurred in October last year at the school, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff.

School officials say Heiter has been on paid administrative leave since November when the alleged victim’s parents reported an assault to the principal.

According to Beaufort County Detention Center bookings, as of noon Thursday he is being held on a $15,000 bond.

The penalty for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the Third Degree is up to 15 years in prison.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center