Hilton Head Island Elementary teacher accused of sexually assaulting student Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Anthony Heiter [ + - ] Video

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) - A first grade teacher in Hilton Head has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a student.

Hilton Head Island Elementary School teacher Anthony Heiter, 54, was arrested Thursday morning.

The alleged sexual assault occurred in October last year at the school, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff.

School officials say Heiter has been on paid administrative leave since November when the alleged victim’s parents reported an assault to the principal.

According to Beaufort County Detention Center bookings, as of noon Thursday he is being held on a $15,000 bond.

The penalty for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the Third Degree is up to 15 years in prison.