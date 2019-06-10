Hardeeville police ask for help identifying burglary suspect
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) - Police are asking for help identifying and locating a burglary suspect.
The suspect broke into Los Angeles Restaurant in Hardeeville early Saturday morning and stole money. Surveillance cameras captured these images.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is encouraged to call the Hardeeville Police Department at 843-784-2233 or Detective Hubbard at 843-227-4606.
