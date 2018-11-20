UPDATE: GBI identifies victim of fatal stabbing in Pembroke Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. GBI, Pembroke Police on scene at Miller Circle (photo: Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. GBI, Pembroke Police on scene at Miller Circle (photo: Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service) [ + - ] Video

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) - Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing incident that occurred Sunday on Miller Circle.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), preliminary information indicates that a person was stabbed during a domestic incident. GBI has identified the victim as Ragee Mincey, 26.

Mincey was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI and Pembroke Police Department were still on the scene Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.

Contributions to this report made by Lewis Levine

