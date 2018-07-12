FUGITIVE FILES: Man wanted for stealing from 90 year old Video

Jeffery Wright is just 23 years old but well known to police, and now wanted, this time for a crime against an elderly woman.

"He stole checks from a 90 year old lady," explains Savannah Police Det. Cpl. Odarie Gibbs. "He forged his name on there and they were cashed in two different locations in Savannah."

"He didnt know her at all. he just broke into her house, and at first she didnt know there were checks missing," said Gibbs. "Then she realized there were checks missing and went over her account and found more than $1000 missing."

Jeffery Wright is 5'8" 165 pounds.

Investigators believe he is somewhere on Wilmington island.. his last known address was on Wassaw road.

If you know where Jeffery Wright may be, contact Savannah Police or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Remember all tips are anonymous and if yours leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Detectives have a message for Wright himself.

Det. Cpl. Odarie Gibbs/SPD

"You need to turn yourself in because you are young, you need to get this behind you so you can start your life over and become a productive citizen."