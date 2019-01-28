Ft. Stewart soldier accused in fatal Midway crash denied bond Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Antoine McLendon heads to court Monday, Jan. 28 (photo: Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) - A Fort Stewart soldier accused of murder and DUI in the accident that killed a Liberty County High School student-athlete made his first court appearance Monday.

22-year-old Antoine McLendon faces several charges, including murder, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle (2 counts) and homicide by vehicle, a first-degree felony.

McLendon was denied bond by a Liberty County magistrate. He is being held in Liberty County Jail.

Authorities said McLendon rear-ended a vehicle at an excessive speed on Oglethorpe Highway early Saturday morning, causing the vehicle to flip into a ditch.

Albert Dock, 18, who was a passenger in the vehicle that flipped, died as a result of the crash.

His friends affectionately called him “Spud” and said he was a star basketball player at Liberty County High.

David Jackson, 18, was driving the vehicle that flipped. David Merchant was also in the car. Both were taken to a local hospital and their injuries are unknown at this time.

Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service, contributed to this report