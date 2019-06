Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night.

Four people were shot on Damascus Road in the Nottingham neighborhood around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say one person is in critical condition. There is no word on how the other victims are doing.

This is a developing story.