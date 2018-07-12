Fort Stewart homicide: Wife of deployed soldier found dead, suspect at large Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) - UPDATE: A statewide manhunt underway after the wife of a deployed soldier is found dead inside her home on Fort Stewart.

Fort Stewart Public Affairs officials say the woman whose identity has not yet been released was found dead inside her home on base Tuesday night. This is after military police were called that morning by one of her relatives to check on her. Her husband is currently deployed.

"It's hard to believe. And it makes you worry if there is going to be more incidents,” says long-time Hinesville resident, Jodee Adams. “Is this an isolated situation. Were their children in the home. It's very concerning the fact that they don't know who it was and its at-large now. "

She says it’s troubling and raises concern about their own safety as citizens.

Many on the base of Fort Stewart were surprised to hear Special Agents with the U.S. Criminal Investigation Command were investigating a homicide on base.

"I haven't seen or heard anything on it today what so ever. So if it happened I'm sure they're trying to keep everything quiet until they do the investigation,” says, I.T. Specialist Joel Banks.

"They're not just going to let anybody on especially if something like this happened, it’s probably going to be tightened up just a little bit more."

There are still many questions surrounding the investigation for those on base at Fort Stewart and others in Hinesville.

"Being deployed, that makes you think somebody is watching. You may not feel safe. It's going to make a lot of people not feel safe in this community right now,” Adams said.

A statewide search for the suspect is now underway. Police are asking everyone in the state to be on the lookout for a Black 2018 Honda Accord, Georgia Tag RLQ1762. They believe the driver may have information about her death.

"I hope they find him and my sympathy goes out to the family of the victim,” Adams says.

A Fort Stewart employee tells News 3 the next steps would be for the American Red Cross unit to locate and notify the husband, then fly him home.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Law enforcement authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a homicide on Fort Stewart discovered Tuesday morning in the housing area of the installation.

According to a spokesperson for Fort Stewart, Military Police received a request from a relative to conduct a welfare check at an on-post residence.

Upon arrival on Tuesday around 8:45 p.m., the wife of a deployed soldier was discovered dead in the residence.

Special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command have taken over the investigation and are treating it as a homicide investigation.

A statewide notice has been issued for a vehicle whose driver may have information about the death.

The vehicle is a black 2018 Honda Accord with a Georgia license plate, RLQ1762.

No further information is being released at this time.

Story by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service