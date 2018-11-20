Foley Family reacts to guilty verdict in high-profile Savannah double-murder trial Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Day in and day out, the family of Rebecca Foley waited through weeks of witness testimony for a verdict they have waited years to hear.

"I am grateful for all of the work that has been done but I think its just a step in the process of healing," said Jennifer Foley, Rebecca's mother.

After three days of deliberations, a Chatham County Jury rendered a verdict in the trial of five men charged in the shooting death of Rebecca Foley and James Pastures.

Roderick Parrish, Jr. and Jordan Campbell were found guilty of felony murder in connection with the death of Rebecca Foley.

"The Foley Family is relieved that this portion of their march to justice can now be placed behind them. Their march for justice is not over yet but the criminal portion has seen significant verdicts against the folks that killed Rebecca," said Foley Family Attorney, Will Claiborne.

Foley, a Savannah State University student, was driving into her apartment complex off White Bluff Road back in 2013 when she was shot and killed. Police believe the shooting was part of a gang initiation process.

"However, the march for justice is not yet complete. The decision Rebecca made to move into the Colonial Village at Marsh Cove in retrospect, unfortunately, was the worst decision of her life," said Claiborne.

"It is clear [that] the deficiencies that were in place at Marsh Cove, the total lack of security, a lack of a security gate . . . we have now researched and uncovered hundreds of 9-11 calls that were made to that Apartment Complex in the years before Rebecca passed away. They knew they had a security problem and unfortunately, it appears they did nothing about it," said Claiborne.

A sentencing date for the men found guilty of murder has not yet been set.

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.