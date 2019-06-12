Feds arrest 2, seize 20 kilos of cocaine transported from Port of Savannah

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jimmy Alexander Pujols (L) Fausto Mendez Ramos (R) (Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Two men have been arrested and more than 20 kilos of cocaine has been seized after a container holding the drugs made it to Augusta from the Port of Savannah.

According to the Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Jimmy Alexander Pujols, 35, and Fausto Mendez Ramos, 40, were taken into custody Friday, June 7, after multiple agencies raided a warehouse in Augusta that was housing the container.

Christine says agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, along with Homeland Security Investigations, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and the Augusta Fire Department, seized packages containing 21.3 kilos of cocaine in the raid.

Pujols and Ramos, 40, now face charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.

Christine says that with the growth of the Port of Savannah has intensified law enforcement scrutiny at the facility.

"With our federal, state and local partners, we have renewed and strengthened our resolve to prevent the gateway to our nation's commerce from being used as an entry point for illegal drug and human trafficking," he added.

With the recent bust, Christine says a total of 1,325 kilos of cocaine — valued at more than $53 million — have been seized in port shipments.