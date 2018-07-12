UPDATE: GSP IDs victims of double fatal crash on Pooler Parkway Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) - Officials have identified the victims of a deadly crash that occurred Tuesday on Pooler Parkway.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Peggy Padgett, 59 of Guyton, and Sherry Ward, 71 of Pooler, were killed in the accident.

The driver at fault has been identified as Andrew Bowens, 37 of Clyo.

Charges are pending against Bowens. He remains in the hospital.

According to GSP, a Chevy Equinox occupied by Padgett and Ward was struck by Bowens who was driving a Chevy Impala.

Padgett and Ward were attempting to turn left into a shopping center on Pooler Parkway left into a shopping center when Bowens tried to pass stopped traffic and struck them.

Pooler Police closed down the road from I-16 to Pine Barren Road North following the accident at 3:45 p.m. The closure remained in place for around 5 hours.

Video from a witnesses' dash camera shows the two vehicles colliding on Pooler Parkway.

The SUV flipped on its side and the car drove into a ditch.

Fire officials were able to extract Padgett and Ward from the SUV. One died on the scene and the other died at the hospital.

Bowens remained on the scene for some time before being transported to the hospital.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.