Estill Police release sketch of second suspect in homicide investigation
ESTILL, S.C. - Estill Police have released a second sketch of another suspect believed to be involved in a Lowcountry homicide.
Police are looking for the suspects after two men were found shot to death at a home on Frankie Bennett Circle on Saturday. Officers say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you know who they are, contact the Estill Police. You can be anonymous.
