Estill Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous

ESTILL, S.C. - Estill Police are looking for Marcus Williams. They say he is armed and dangerous and you should not make contact with him if you see him--call police immediately at 803-625-3699 or call 911.

Williams is 5'9" and 150 lbs. He is wanted for allegedly pointing a handgun and threatening someone on Sunday, Sept. 16 in Estill. He also has active warrants from a previous incident.

Police say he is known to carry a firearm and may be employed in the Beaufort County area. He also has ties to the town of Hampton.