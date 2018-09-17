Estill Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous
ESTILL, S.C. - Estill Police are looking for Marcus Williams. They say he is armed and dangerous and you should not make contact with him if you see him--call police immediately at 803-625-3699 or call 911.
Williams is 5'9" and 150 lbs. He is wanted for allegedly pointing a handgun and threatening someone on Sunday, Sept. 16 in Estill. He also has active warrants from a previous incident.
Police say he is known to carry a firearm and may be employed in the Beaufort County area. He also has ties to the town of Hampton.