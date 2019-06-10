Driver pleads not guilty in Savannah Police Officer Christie's death

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Anthony Christie (L) via Savannah Police; Robert Brawner (R) via Chatham County Sheriff's Office

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Anthony Christie (L) via Savannah Police; Robert Brawner (R) via Chatham County Sheriff's Office

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - An Atlanta man pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and related charges in connection with a crash on Interstate 16 that killed Savannah Police Officer Anthony Christie in May 2018.

According to a Feb. 2019 indictment, Robert Brawner is accused of causing the initial head-on collision on the interstate to which Christie responded. Brawner was indicted on the following charges: 3 counts vehicular homicide, 3 counts serious injury by vehicle, 1 count reckless driving and 2 counts DUI.

On Monday, the 47-year-old entered his not guilty plea. He remains free on bond.

In May last year, Christie responded to the I-16 crash involving Brawner around 3 a.m. As the officer was assisting with traffic control, a tractor-trailer driven by Charles Livingston hit the side of his vehicle.

Christie later succumbed to injuries from the crash.

The indictment also named Livingston for vehicular homicide and reckless driving, but a grand jury did not find enough evidence to indict him.