DEVELOPING: Woman found dead in Windsor Forest home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Questions remain after the discovery of a body Sunday in Windsor Forest.

Savannah Police said a woman was found dead inside of a home on Mimosa Place.

So far, investigators have not said if the cause of death is natural or if foul play is suspected.

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman.

Anyone with information on the death investigation can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020.

