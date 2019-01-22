Crime & Safety

DEVELOPING: Woman found dead in Windsor Forest home

By:

Posted: Jan 21, 2019 07:12 PM EST

Updated: Jan 21, 2019 07:12 PM EST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Questions remain after the discovery of a body Sunday in Windsor Forest.

Savannah Police said a woman was found dead inside of a home on Mimosa Place.

So far, investigators have not said if the cause of death is natural or if foul play is suspected.

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman.

Anyone with information on the death investigation can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020.

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center