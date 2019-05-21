SWAT takes barricaded suspect into custody on E 37th Street

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - One person is in custody after barricading himself in a home on E 37th Street Tuesday afternoon, police say.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), SWAT responded to a home around 1:40 p.m. for a welfare check

SPD says there were concerns for a female's safety and a suspect had barricaded himself in the home.

Officials say officers quickly entered the home and took the suspect into custody around 2:40 p.m.

The female is safe and the scene is being cleared.

SPD says the south side of E 37th Street may be impacted as the scene clears, but other areas should open shortly.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.