DEVELOPING: Search underway in Lowcountry for Savannah fugitive

LEVY, S.C. (WSAV) - Officials say they are looking for a fugitive in Jasper County who ran from U.S. Marshals out of Savannah.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Dustin Lax who is wanted for narcotics and for questioning in connection with a series of violent crimes.

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus says he is considered armed and dangerous.

Lax is described as a white male in his 30s, last seen wearing a black tank top and blue jeans.

He was last seen in the Shady Road/Highway 315 area of Levy. Anyone who sees the suspect is urged to call 911.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you any further updates.