UPDATE: Explosives found in Liberty Co. home belonged to retired bomb tech

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bomb squads on scene in Liberty County (Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service)

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated agencies were responding to Clark Street in Richmond Hill

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) - Officials say a Liberty County neighborhood has been given the all clear after a woman found explosive devices in her home.

According to Liberty County Fire Chief Bryan Darby, around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, crews were called to a home on the 300 block of Clark Street regarding possible unexploded ordnance.

Darby said the woman's husband, now deceased, was a bomb technician who retired after a long career with a law enforcement agency.

"They were small items used by blasting technicians," Darby explained. "Weren't completely safe but weren't completely dangerous."

He said neighbors in the immediate area were notified of the situation and asked to stay inside or evacuate. Darby added that there was no immediate danger to anyone.

Bomb squads from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Fort Stewart were called assist and the scene was secured.

"This young lady did absolutely the right thing," Darby said. "She came across something that she kind of knew what it was, but she wasn't exactly sure. In the event of that, you do need to call 911."

Contributions to this story made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service