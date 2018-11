Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities on the scene of a shooting on Mississippi Avenue in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Police say a man was shot Thursday afternoon in East Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. near Mississippi and Georgia avenues.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

SPD says there are no suspects at this time.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.