Colleton County authorities investigating body found in river Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Authorities in Colleton County are investigating after a body was found in a river.

Several local residents checking trout lines stumbled across a body floating in the Edisto River Sunday morning.

The Colleton County Criminal Investigations Division was contacted to further investigate the situation.

Investigators, assisted by Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester Fire Rescue, the Colleton County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources processed the scene and recovered the body from the river.

Due to this being an on-going investigation details are limited at this time.