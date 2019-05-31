CNT search warrant results in arrest and seized drugs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. John Antonio Smith (via CNT)

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) - A man is in custody following a search warrant of a residence in unincorporated Chatham County.

Early Thursday evening, the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT) and the Savannah Police SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 100 block of West Tahoe Drive.

Various forms of drugs including powder and crack cocaine were seized along with items associated with the manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances. A firearm, almost $5,000 in cash and other items of interest were also seized.

CNT arrested one of the homeowners, 34-year-old John Antonio Smith. He was charged with various felony charges, including Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

This was Smith's fourth CNT arrest.

The investigation into Smith and the residence started after a concerned citizen alerted CNT that he was cooking crack cocaine and selling various forms of controlled substances throughout Chatham County.

"This is a prime example of the work CNT does every day and how the community aids in the fight against drugs," the CNT Director said. "Without the initial complaint made by a concerned citizen, Mr. Smith could have easily still be able to poison our community."

Smith is currently being held at the Chatham County Detention Center.