CNT honoring 25th anniversary of work, safety in our community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Savannah-Chatham Counter Narcotics Team (CNT) on Friday will celebrate its 25th anniversary.

In that time, they've seized almost $4 million in cash, more than 2000 guns, and 2.1 million pounds of marijuana alone.

CNT Director Everett Ragan and Assistant Director Mike Izzo have been there since the start.

"I knew it was going to be a challenge, but it was one I was ready to do," said Ragan.

They say the decision to make a stand-alone drug agency was "innovative" when it was thought of in 1994.

Since then, CNT has proven its worth not just in Savannah, but throughout the nation. They've made lock solid cases in both state and federal courtrooms.

"Probably the second year we were here, we went up on our second wiretap I believe," remembers Izzo. "Antonio Gaines, 'One Round' in 1995. And it was successful and it showed what we could do as a team."

"What really solidified in my mind and in a lot of minds, the chief's mind, the community's mind was the police corruption case that went down in 1996," believes Ragan. "We prosecuted 11 police officers in that case."

But they both say the true credit goes to the men and women on the streets making the arrests.

"It takes a special breed to be a Narc, I can tell you," says Ragan. "You have to be a little bit crazy, to be honest with you.

"You walk into a stash house and they are cutting dope on the table and you are there to buy an ounce or buy a gram. And you look in the corner there's a rifle in the corner and guns all over the place."

Izzo says they are the backbone of the unit.

"We couldn't do it without them. They are risking their lives out here, they are very brave, both the men and women," he added. "They are doing a lot of things many men and women wouldn't want to do. This unit survives because of their efforts."

The Director says one advantage CNT has had over the years is to use seized drug money to help pay for their training, and updating equipment, which has saved taxpayers money.

CNT will host a 25th Anniversary ceremony Friday, March 29, at 11:00 a.m.