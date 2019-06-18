Chatham County residents now have 24/7 access to police activity in their neighborhood

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents of unincorporated Chatham County now have 24/7, online access to information about police activity in their neighborhood.

The Chatham County Police Department now reports all of its activity to CrimeReports, a website that allows users to search for information about incidents that require a police response in their area.

Citizens can search for police activity by address, type of incident and date. The information includes the street and block of the incident, the type of incident or crime and the report number.

“Transparency is incredibly important in police work,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said. “We want our citizens to be informed and aware. While we’ll continue to alert residents to criminal activity and information using traditional media and social media, this is one more tool that people can use to know exactly what is going on in any part of unincorporated Chatham County at any given time.”

The website is updated several times a day. Residents can sign up to receive alerts from the site, share information via social media or email, submit crime tips and let police know if they have surveillance cameras on their property that may have captured criminal activity.

Citizens can access all information by visiting www.crimereports.com or through the Chatham County Police Department’s webpage.