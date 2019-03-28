Chatham County police seek package theft suspect Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Suspected package thief (CCPD) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Suspected package thief (CCPD) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Suspected package thief's vehicle (CCPD) [ + - ]

SKIDAWAY ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) - Chatham County police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing packages from a home in The Landings.

The Chatham County Police Department released photos of a woman accused of approaching the porch of a home where delivered packages were later discovered missing.

Doorbell camera captured footage of the suspect and her vehicle.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call Chatham County PD at 912-652-6920. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters could qualify for a cash reward.