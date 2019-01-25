Chatham County Police looking for man accused of shoplifting $20K in merchandise from Sam's

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Chatham County Police Department is working to locate a suspect accused of stealing $20,000 worth of merchandise from a local Sam’s Club.

Detectives are looking for Mareese McPherson. Police believe he is the person who shoplifted $20,000 in merchandise from Sam’s Club located on East Montgomery Crossroads earlier this week.

Anyone who has any information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department at (912) 652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at (912) 234-2020 to leave an anonymous tip. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward if their information is used to solve the case.