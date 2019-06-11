Chatham County Police investigate fatal Bloomingdale shooting
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) - Chatham County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Fort Argyle Road Monday night.
When they arrived just after 10:30 p.m., police say they found one man dead from a gunshot wound, lying behind the Country Convenience Store.
A man who was with the victim told police they were confronted by two other men, and after an altercation, the two suspects began firing at the victim and witness.
The witness was not hurt.
Chatham County Police say detectives don't have a complete description of the suspects at this time. Their investigation continues.
This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.
