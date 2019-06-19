Charleston 9 memorial honors firefighters lost twelve years ago in Sofa Superstore fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A memorial was held yesterday for nine Charleston firefighters who were killed in a fire at a furniture store 12 years ago.

The memorial took place at the former site of the Sofa Superstore warehouse. Officials say twelve years ago, a buildup of gases in the ceiling caused the fire to spread quickly, trapping firefighters inside.

Since then, departments around the state and country have introduced new procedures to keep firefighters safe.

“It sent shock waves across the firefighting community across the world,” Mark Davis, Former Charleston Fire Chief said. “It’s been used as a teaching tool of what not to do, how to stay prepared, stay on top of strategies and tactics just like any business. You have to move with the times, and you have to have the appropriate manpower.”

Specific changes made include new techniques for going into a building or home during a fire, new equipment and a training plan for new recruits.

The furniture store location was turned into the Charleston Nine Memorial Park in 2012.