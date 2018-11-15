Caught-on-camera auto theft suspect arrested Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Amonte Jeff-Wood driving a stolen vehicle (CCPD) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jeff-Wood was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 13 [ + - ]

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Detectives have made an arrest in connection with a Georgetown auto theft case in which photos of a suspect driving the stolen car were left behind in the vehicle.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), 17-year-old Amonte Jeff-Wood was arrested Tuesday and charged with Theft by Receiving Motor Vehicle.

CCPD says the vehicle was stolen from The Links at Georgetown on Sept. 19.

The vehicle was later recovered along with a camera in the back seat that contained photos of a man driving the vehicle, later identified as Jeff-Wood.

Jeff-Wood was booked at the Chatham County Detention Center.