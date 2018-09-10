Brunswick High student arrested for terroristic threat

Copyright by WSAV - All rights reserved MGN Image

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) - A 16-year-old student at Brunswick High School has been arrested for threatening violence on campus.

According to the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD), several students received an anonymous message via cell phone “AirDrop” that a school shooting would occur during the fourth block.

Police at the school along with GCPD investigated the threat.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threats and Disruption of a Public School.

Additional security was provided by Georgia State Patrol, Brunswick Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, ICE, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

As of 3:45 p.m. on Monday operations returned to normal. GCPD says security will remain on campus to closely monitor school grounds and students.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Glynn County Police Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802.

Students are also encouraged to talk to a Glynn County Schools Police officer or call silent witness at 912-264-1333.