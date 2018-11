Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Savannah Police detectives are on the scene of a shooting on East 53rd Street near Waters Avenue.

They were called to a home just after 8 p.m., and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was transported to the hospital, no word yet on the extent of her injuries.

Officers are questioning witnesses on the scene.

They're searching the area for suspects.