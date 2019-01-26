BREAKING: Gas spill reported on Victory Drive near Thunderbolt

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. - There are reports of a gas spill on Victory Drive near Thunderbolt. Traffic was stopped for several blocks on Victory Drive from Downing Avenue to River Drive. The traffic has since been cleared, but emergency personnel remain in the area.

The call came in at around 10:25 a.m. Saturday morning. When News 3 arrived on scene several firefighters were working in a nearby canal.

Local business owner, Dick Berman, said he couldn't open his gun shop this morning because the building was blocked off.

"Apparently there was a gas leak they found gasoline floating in the canal behind me and they've corded off this area and it's potentially pretty dangerous," said Berman, who owns Thunderbolt guns.

At this time, the cause of the gas leak is unknown. We will keep you updated on this developing story.