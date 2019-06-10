Bluffton Police say car break-ins on the rise this summer

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) - Police in the Lowcountry say they are dealing with a summer tradition: a series of car break-ins.

According to Bluffton Police, the numbers go up every year.

The Barton’s Run subdivision is the latest spot to get hit with nearly a dozen break-ins reported there and in other areas.

Officials say seven guns were stolen along with a small amount of cash.

It’s a reminder that even in a gated community, crime can happen. But police say you can help stop it.

“At least lock the cars to protect these items,” Bluffton Police Captain Joe Babkiewicz urges. “What these people are doing is they are looking inside cars, looking for anything fo value and if the door is unlocked they are going to help themselves to it.”

Bluffton Police say they are increasing patrols in the communities hit by burglars. They urge anyone to call police if you see suspicious activities.

