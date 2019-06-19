Beaufort Police Department investigating suspicious infant death

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort Police are investigating a suspicious infant death that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to Beaufort Police Department, officers responded to Beaufort Memorial Hospital around 2:20 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive 8-month-old baby. The infant had been brought to the hospital from 12 Sea Point Drive, Sea Point Apartments, by Beaufort County EMS.

While at the hospital, Beaufort County DSS was notified of the infant’s condition and responded. The baby was initially diagnosed with a severe brain bleed and then transported, in critical condition, to MUSC in Charleston. The infant later died.

An autopsy has been scheduled at MUSC. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Inv. J. Dowling at 843-322-7950 or provide an anonymous tip on the Beaufort Police Department tip line at 843-322-7938.