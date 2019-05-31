Lowcountry officials arrest babysitter for homicide in death of 10-month-old Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) - Authorities say a baby is dead and the young woman hired to take care of the 10-month-old is behind bars.

22-year-old Alisha Picone turned herself into the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Friday, just two days after investigators and the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office issued a warrant for her arrest.

She is charged with homicide by child abuse.

It all started January 4 at a home on Bent Oak Road in Beaufort. EMS were called to the house for an infant in distress.

The baby was taken to Beaufort Memorial for treatment and then sent for additional help to a hospital in Charleston — but the little one still didn't make it.

An autopsy showed the baby suffered blunt head trauma, ruling the child's death a homicide.

The only person taking care of that baby when the injuries happened, according to investigators, was Picone.

The initial report from the sheriff's office obtained by News 3 offers little more detail. A large section was blacked out for privacy reasons.

The report does say the home was checked and the parents interviewed.

The officer stated that his interview with the child's mother had to be stopped several times because she was "crying and sobbing."

News 3 did request the 911 audio from the night EMS came to the home, but we were told those calls have been entered into evidence. Because this is an active investigation, they are not being released.

Alisha Picone remains in the Beaufort County Jail. Her bond was set at $90,000.

She could face a life sentence if convicted.