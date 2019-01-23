Crime & Safety

Beaufort officials looking for suspects in Indigo Run burglaries on Hilton Head

Posted: Jan 23, 2019

Updated: Jan 23, 2019 09:32 AM EST

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC - The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the subjects involved in multiple early morning burglaries that occurred in the Indigo Run area of Hilton Head Island. Officials say they believe at least four subjects were involved in the incidents. 

Anyone knowing the identity of the male subject in the photo and his accomplices should call Staff Sergeant Calendine at 843-255-3427 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward. 

 

