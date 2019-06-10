Beaufort County officials seek public's help locating wanted man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) - Officials in Beaufort County are seeking the public’s help to locate a wanted man.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate 23-year-old Aaron Greene of Hilton Head Island.
Greene is wanted for Assault and Battery by a Mob, 3rd Degree, in reference to an incident on June 3.
Anyone with information on Greene’s whereabouts are asked to contact Investigator Reynells at 843-255-3709 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Citizens can also call Crimestoppers at 1-843-554-1111. Callers remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward.