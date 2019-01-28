Crime & Safety

Beaufort County man seriously injured in pedestrian-involved crash in Savannah

Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a pedestrian-involved crash that resulted in serious injuries to a 45-year-old Beaufort man on Sunday, Jan. 27.

Around 4:30 p.m., Saul Huerta was crossing from east to west at White Bluff Road near Montgomery Crossroad. At the same time, a Ford Focus driven by Imani Roper, 22, of Savannah, was driving on westbound Montgomery Crossroad when she attempted to turn north onto White Bluff Road, striking Huerta.

Huerta, who was in the crosswalk when the incident occurred, was transported to Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

 

