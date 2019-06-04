Beaufort County deputies investigate deadly shooting at Circle K on Lady's Island Video

At approximately 9 p.m. on Monday night, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired between the occupants of two vehicles—possibly three—in the parking lot of the Circle K gas station on Highway 21 on Lady's Island. It was reported that the vehicles fled the scene after the shots were fired.



A short time later, deputies were called to the Professional Village on Sunset Boulevard—near the Circle K—where occupants of one of the vehicles were located. Deputies found two of the vehicle's occupants were wounded during the exchange of gunfire at the Circle K: one of the vehicle's occupants was deceased. Another occupant was transported to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment of his wounds.



The shooting incident is under investigation and there does not appear to be a public safety threat.



Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.