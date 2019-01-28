Beaufort Co. officials report 2 drug overdose deaths; offer residents support

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) - In the past several days, Beaufort County officials have reported two deaths caused by drug overdoses.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), there has been an increase in overdose cases over the past few weeks, most of which are believed to involve opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and other pain medications.

BCSO said paramedics were able to revive numerous patients with naloxone (Narcan), but two overdoses resulted in death.

In the wake of these cases, BCSO is reminding residents that there are treatment and support options available in the county for those who are in need of help.

Resources for Alcohol/Drug Addiction:

The staff of the Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department (BCADAD) offers treatment, counseling and support to those struggling with alcohol and drug addictions.

Find out more about the services provided by BCADAD and how to contact them on their website here.

Safe Prescription Drug Disposal:

Last year, drug drop-off boxes were installed in BCSO and government locations in Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island to provide a convenient and safe way for Beaufort County residents to dispose of their unused prescription medications.

The boxes are available at the following locations:

Beaufort

Main lobby of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center, 2001 Duke Street, Beaufort, SC 29902

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Bluffton

2nd floor of the Beaufort County Government Center, 4819 Bluffton Parkway, Bluffton, SC 29910

Between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday

Hilton Head Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, 70 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 29928

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Drug Take-Back Events:

In coordination with the Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department, BCSO schedules drug take-back events throughout the year.

The events take place in Beaufort and Bluffton simultaneously and are announced through NIXLE, Facebook and Nextdoor. The next drug take-back event is scheduled for April 27.

Enforcement Efforts:

Law enforcement relies heavily on information from the public to bring those selling illegal drugs in our community to justice.

To help BCSO’s enforcement efforts call dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 to report those involved in dealing drugs or other criminal activities.

Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry is an avenue to provide information anonymously.