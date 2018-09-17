BCSO seeks info in Hilton Head shooting that injured two Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Scene of a shooting on Blazing Star Lane (WSAV Andrew Davis) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Scene of a shooting on Blazing Star Lane (WSAV Andrew Davis) [ + - ]

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) - A shooting on Hilton Head Island early Sunday evening left two men injured and at least one suspect at large.

Around 6:05 p.m., deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a report of shots fired on Blazing Star Lane off of Squire Pope Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located two adult male gunshot victims. One was shot in the torso and the other in the hand, according to BCSO.

Both were transported to area hospitals.

BCSO says that before deputies arrived, the subject(s) responsible for the shooting had fled the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver sedan with a rear spoiler leaving the scene at a “high rate of speed.” No physical description of the subject(s) was available.

BCSO says it’s not known whether the subject(s) responsible for the shooting was, in fact, in the silver sedan that reportedly sped away. But regardless, BCSO says the driver and its occupants may have witnessed the shooting and investigators would like to identify and speak with them.

As of Monday morning, both men injured were listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the identities of the subject or subjects involved in the shooting or the identities of the driver and occupants of the silver sedan is encouraged to contact Staff Sergeant Eric Calendine at 843-255-3427.

Tips can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could qualify for a reward.