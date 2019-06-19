Crime & Safety

Robbery suspects arrested after crashing into Walgreens, fleeing to Target

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 12:25 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 10:18 PM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Authorities have arrested two attempted armed robbery suspects who crashed into a Walgreens and then fled to a Target nearby to avoid arrest.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), a deputy witnessed an armed robbery at Alhambra Apartments on Victory Drive and saw the two suspects get into a vehicle and flee the scene.

CCSO says the suspects crashed their car into the Walgreens on Victory Drive and took off running across the street inside the Target.

Deputies, along with officers from the Savannah Police Department (SPD), responded and took two suspects into custody. CCSO says both were positively identified by the victim at the apartments.

The names of the individuals have not yet been released, and no injuries have been reported. 

SPD is investigating the incident.

